Intel Core i9-12900K beats AMD Ryzen 9 5950X in benchmark

Performance was found on Geekbench website and test was deleted soon after

It was found on the website Geekbench the performance of Intel Core i9 12900K, which will be released in October. The result of the work of the i9 gives 12th generation (Alder Lake) surpassed the performance of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X, your rival. And the second benchmark of Intel CPU that appears this week.

O Intel Core i9 12900K hit 1893 points on the test single-core and 17299 in the multi-core, while the Ryzen 9 5950X made 1691 and 16724 in single and multi core, respectively. The test was performed using DDR5 memories. The maximum boost of the processor was not shown on benchmark, but its base frequency was 3.2 GHz. The test page has been deleted from Geekbench.



Source: Playback/VideoCardz/Geekbench

O i9 12900K has 16 cores and 24 threads, 16 of them out of the eight performance cores Golden Cove and eight of the economic centers Goldmont. O Ryzen 5950X has 16 cores and 32 threads, so it’s a good result of processor Intel from the Alder Lake generation, but it consumes more energy than the rival of red team. O i9 has 30 MB in the L3 Cache.



Intel 12th Generation Alder Lake: What We Know So Far

The next generation of Intel processors will be based on the technology of 10nm Enhanced SuperFino, now called Intel 7, and with assembly of hybrid cores. This hybrid assembly makes the CPUs have a mix of large cores for heavier tasks and smaller cores for simpler tasks. Thus, there is an energy saving in the use of the processor. This will be the first generation of Intel processors compatible with 5th generation DDR5 and PCIe memories. You sockets From Alder Lake are the LGA 1700.

The new generation will be presented at the event Intel Innovation, which takes place on the 27th and 28th of October this year. Rumors indicate that only the series K will be released in 2021, with the others arriving in CES 2022. O YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead brought information that the Intel Core i5 12600K will cost the same as the i5 11600K, with a performance greater than the Ryzen 7 5800X.

Via: Tom’s Hardware