iPhone 13: image indicates name of Apple’s new line of smartphones

Apple will unveil the successors of its four main smartphones in a few weeks. Following the pattern already seen in the iPhone 12 generation, we should see a 5.4 inch model, another two 6.1 inches and a 6.7 inches, all bringing some changes and improvements over their predecessors.

Much has been speculated about the official name of this new generation. That’s because some initial rumors indicated that the family would be called the iPhone 12s, while others pointed to the possibility of ending up calling itself the iPhone 13. Now, a new image posted on the Chinese social network Weibo should bring an end to this discussion, showing how the line should call after all.

The image, reposted by DuanRui on Twitter, clearly shows the name iPhone 13, on a sticker that appears to be from a product packaging. Thus, the line should even have iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Leaker McGuire Wood retweeted the image and just wrote “Real”, attesting to the veracity of the photo.

What to expect from the iPhone 13?

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max should gain a new screen technology, with the adoption of ProMotion, the name given by Apple for a display with a higher refresh rate, in this case 120 Hz. The new processor in the series should be the Apple A15 Bionic, and should bring even more performance to cell phones.

Batteries must also be new sizes. The larger device would have a 4,352 mAh cell, while the smaller Pro and 13 standard would have a 3,095 mAh battery. Finally, the iPhone 13 Mini, the smallest of the four, must have a 2406 mAh cell.

Unfortunately, there is still no official date for the presentation of the devices, but according to rumors the announcement event will take place on September 14th. So, keep an eye on Canaltech here so you don’t miss any news.

