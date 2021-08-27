Islamic State’s double attack leads to killings during evacuation from Kabul | International

More information

The US warning of an imminent terrorist attack near Kabul airport was confirmed twice on Thursday. The attacks added confusion to the maelstrom of evacuation efforts and an image, one of dead US military personnel, that President Joe Biden would never have wanted given criticism of the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Dozens of deaths — including 12 US military personnel, as confirmed by the Pentagon — and injuries is the result of a double suicide attack carried out around the airfield. An Afghan health official has raised the number to 60 dead and 140 injured, speaking to the BBC, while the The Wall Street Journal he calculated the number of Afghans killed at 60.

The first attack took place at the complex’s main entrance, where for days a crowd eager to flee the country had gathered, when a suicide bomber detonated the explosive charge in his vest while being inspected at access control, under the command of US military personnel. Americans. The second, also committed by suicide, took place beside a hotel located two kilometers away. The Islamic State (IS), declared enemy of the Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attacks. New authorities in Kabul were quick to condemn the attack.

“Although we are saddened by the loss of life, we will continue our mission (…) There are still a number of active threats” around the airport, from a possible rocket attack to a car bomb attack, the Pentagon General said. Kenneth Mckenzie, Chief of Staff, alluding to the evacuation of Americans and Afghan collaborators from Kabul. After the explosions, “ISIS militiamen opened fire on civilians and military forces” in the area, the high command said.

According to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, the death toll could rise to 20. “Between 13 and 20,” he told Agence France Presse. Mujahid “vehemently” condemned the attack. “It happened in an area where US forces are responsible for security,” he specified in his Twitter account, although in practice it is information that may have nuances. Taliban militia guards the outside of the airport, while the interior of the complex is supervised by the United States, with a detachment of 5,200 soldiers authorized by President Biden to ensure the safety of the evacuation.

The White House will continue evacuation plans, ruling out any modification to the withdrawal deadline, which ends on August 31, as a result of the double attack. General Mckenzie, who increased the number of US citizens still in Afghanistan to 1,000, stressed that “although we are saddened by the loss of life, we will continue our mission”, alluding to the repatriation of Americans and Afghan collaborators. “The threat of the Islamic State is completely real and we hope that attacks like this will be repeated,” said the chief of staff, who assured that his country will “persecute” those responsible for the attacks.

President Joe Biden was briefed on the events during his daily meeting with members of the national security team, who joined Vice President Kamala Harris from Guam on an official tour of Asia. The news forced the postponement of the important meeting that the president would hold with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. Other scheduled White House appearances were also delayed.

Despite the warning issued Wednesday night by the US legation in Kabul urging its citizens to avoid a transfer to the airport due to the imminent risk of a terrorist attack, a Western diplomat confirmed to Reuters that the entrances to the camp in aviation were still crumbling due to a crowd eager to escape as the evacuation deadline approached next Tuesday.

Shortly before the explosion, the Pentagon spokesman denied reports pointing to an early end to evacuations due to the terrorist threat. “We will continue to evacuate as many people as possible until the end of the mission,” tweeted Kirby.

Since the Taliban entered Kabul on the 15th, tens of thousands of Afghans have gathered around the airport in hopes of sneaking onto one of the flights the United States and its allies have organized to evacuate its citizens and supporters. Crowds made the task difficult and caused riots, while shootings caused dozens of deaths.

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, justified last Tuesday not to extend the deadline for evacuation beyond August 31 due to the “growing threat of an attack from ISIS”. This is the English acronym used to designate the Islamic State terrorist group, but in Afghanistan there is a local branch of that formation called ISIS-K (from Khorasan province), to which the Americans have currently attributed the intention to prepare an attack.

Support news production like this. Subscribe to EL PAÍS for 30 days for 1 US$ Click here

Since then, the US, UK and Australia have asked their citizens and Afghans who plan to evacuate to avoid the airport and wait in safe areas. The US secret services detected evidence that the group, responsible for some of the most brutal attacks Afghanistan has suffered in recent years, planned to seize the opportunity to score a double goal: attacking both the Americans and Tali∫an, with whom rival. And, beyond that, inflicting a serious blow to President Biden, who will have to fit the return home of some of his soldiers into a coffin. This Thursday was the second deadliest attack against US troops in Afghanistan.

sign up on here to receive the daily newsletter of EL PAÍS Brasil: reports, analyses, exclusive interviews and the main information of the day in your e-mail, from Monday to Friday. sign up also to receive our weekly newsletter on Saturdays, with highlights of coverage for the week.