Issue #526: Water crisis – what Paulo Guedes does not see | The subject

After months of inaction, the government is rehearsing the first measures to reduce energy consumption, while the National Electric System Operator warns: starting in October, it will not be possible to guarantee that the plants meet the country’s demand. Even so, the economy minister asks “what is the problem” with having more expensive tariffs “if it rained less”. Former director of Aneel Joisa Dutra, currently at FGV, explains: the readjustments of the electricity bill, one of the villains of escalating inflation, have the power to spread through a series of prices for products and services. Apart from the negative impact of an eventual rationing – which the government has ruled out so far – on GDP growth, as happened in 2001. He also participates in the episode Manoel Ventura, reporter for the newspaper O Globo. It is he who maps the status of the reservoirs in the face of the worst drought in nearly a century, detailing the official plan to use the system in the Northeast to help the Southeast, where the situation is worse. Manoel also comments on the welcome advance in the production of wind and solar energy.