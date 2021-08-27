“It was confirmed by a person connected to the club’s football”; Braz probes Barça defender, but high salary hinders

Very packed in season, the Flamengo already changed the key after thrashing the Guild and focuses on the confrontation against Santos, this Saturday (28), for the Brazilian Championship, in Vila Belmiro. Rubro-Negro will not be able to count on Bruno Henrique, who had a muscle injury and the medical department does not stipulate a return date.









Kenedy he has already arrived in Brazil, wore the Sacred Mantle and will now perform all the necessary exams in order to enter the field. The player was loaned by Chelsea and comes to fight for position. A defender is still tempted by the board (Braz and Spindel), but the top hats try to throw off the matter so as not to attract competitors.

Another sector that Fla plans to hire is goalkeeper. Diego Alves it has a bond only until December 31st and its reservations are not trustworthy today. According to commentator Mauro Sant Anna, Mengão conducted a survey for the goalkeeper grandson, which is leaving Barcelona.

“(…) Flamengo really did a survey for the player, this was confirmed to me by a person connected to the club’s football. Yes, he is an interesting player, but his numbers (values) ended up scaring Flamengo’s board, especially his salary: (goalkeeper) receives more than R$ 2 million per month (…)”, informed.

Grandson is 32 years old and shone wearing the Valencia shirt before being signed by Barcelona. The archer wants to act more regularly and his managers are open to proposals from interested teams. Flamengo knows that the wall still has a market in Europe and, therefore, follows the situation.