Itacoatiara reaches 19 cases of syndrome associated with ‘black urine disease’ | Amazons

The information was passed on by the city’s Health Department. Of the patients, 15 are adults and four are children. Seven of them are still hospitalized in the city, and one in Manaus.

On Thursday, teams from the Health Surveillance Foundation (FVS-AM) and the Tropical Medicine Foundation (FMT) met with health authorities in the city.

At the meeting, the teams informed that, according to patients, the fish consumed were pirarucu, pirapitinga, pacu and tambaqui, and that they were removed from regions of the Arari river, Nova Olinda do Norte, Santo Antônio and Juari fairs.

The FMT infectologist, Antônio Magela, explains that the rhabdomyolysis syndrome is a condition characterized by acute muscle injury. When related to eating fish, it is called Haff’s Disease.

According to him, the cases of Itacoatiara indicate that it is Haff’s Disease. Despite being known as “black urine disease”, the Health Department reported that this symptom has not been identified in any patient so far.

The investigation pointed out common characteristics in the cases: their identification in households, previous consumption of fish and cases with acute.

“Fortunately, early identification of cases and proper treatment are making the evolution as benign as possible, without bringing much risk to the health of people who got sick. Although it is a clinical condition that requires a lot of care,” he said.

AM infectologist talks about symptoms of Haff syndrome

Investigation still does not show fish contamination

The Health Secretary of Itacoatiara, Rogéria Aranha, informed that the epidemiological investigation observed that the patients consumed fish before showing symptoms, but it is not yet possible to point out that the food was contaminated.

According to her, lines of research will be opened together with scholars to try to identify the cause of the infection.

“While we have not been able to scientifically identify the cause, we are doing this active search. Guiding care with food preparation and rational use of information. We cannot cause fear in the population,” he informed.

A protocol for the care of patients who present symptoms of the syndrome was launched.

“The first step is to support these patients who arrive at the emergency room, investigate the cause, whether or not it was associated with the consumption of fish, and from there the clinical procedures, such as patient hydration and laboratory research to confirm whether it is really a case of rhabdomyolysis,” he explained.

*With the collaboration of Marcelo Moreira, from Rede Amazônica.

Meet black urine disease