‘It’s abominable’ to be out of the 3rd dose, says SP secretary

The State Secretary of Health of São Paulo, Jean Gorinchteyn, classified as “abominable” the decision of the Ministry of Health to exclude CoronaVac from the booster campaign for vaccination against covid-19. The immunizing agent from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac is produced in Brazil by the Butantan Institute, linked to the São Paulo government.

Yesterday, in an interview with UOL News, the Extraordinary Secretary for Combating Covid-19 of the Ministry of Health, Rosana Leite, stated that the application of the third dose in the country will be “preferably” with the Pfizer vaccine, but it can also be done with another viral vector vaccine, such as Janssen and AstraZeneca.

There is no reason for any political discussion. At this moment, political discussion about vaccines is something abominable.

Jean Gorinchteyn, in an interview with CNN Brazil channel

CoronaVac has been the subject of political clash since the beginning between President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and São Paulo Governor João Doria (PSDB).

Last year, Bolsonaro even publicly disallowed the purchase of the vaccine announced by then Minister of Health Eduardo Pazuello and celebrated when Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) interrupted CoronaVac’s analysis because of an adverse event — which later proved not to have a relationship with the immunizing agent.

According to the secretary, there is a study in China that indicates that CoronaVac is effective and that there are still no studies in Brazil that indicate otherwise.

“Obviously when we talk about different vaccine platforms, we are saying that when I use different vaccination techniques I increase the possibility that people will be able to respond, which is not to say that it is not effective. There is no justification for it. your non-use [da CoronaVac]”he declared.