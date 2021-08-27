Janssen: second dose increases protection against COVID 9-fold

This Wednesday (25), Janssen – Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical arm – announced that the application of the second dose of its vaccine against COVID-19 can increase the levels of antibodies in the blood and, consequently, the degree of protection against the disease. This is what the new study against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus from the pharmaceutical company, which has not yet been officially released, points out.

In Janssen’s new Phase1/2 study, volunteers over the age of 65 received a lower dose of the immunizer than that injected in the first application. Even so, the boost triggered a “significant increase” in the antibody response in this age group. In addition, the extra dose improved the immune response of those aged between 18 and 55 years. However, the drugmaker did not detail the effects between those aged 55 and 65 years.

Second dose of Janssen vaccine boosts immune response (Image: Reproduction/Rido81/Envato Elements)

“We have established that a single injection of our COVID-19 vaccine generates strong and robust immune responses that are durable and persistent for eight months. With these new data, we also see that a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine significantly increases antibody responses among study participants who had previously received our vaccine,” said Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen Research & Development, in a statement.

The increase in the number of antibodies was nine times greater than that counted 28 days after the first dose. Now, “we are eager to discuss with public health officials a potential strategy for our Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, boosted eight months or more after single-dose vaccination,” added Mammen.

It is worth remembering that the announcement was released at a time when numerous countries are already discussing the reinforcement of vaccines against COVID-19, such as the United States and Brazil. Around here, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) had requested more details about the results of the study, now released. This information should guide the development of new public health policies in all countries that have adopted the immunizing agent.

Source: J&J