Japan discards 1.6 million doses of contaminated Modern vaccines – News

Japan will discard 1.63 million doses of anti-covid vaccine da Moderna, after reports of contamination in several batches, said the pharmaceutical company Takeda and the Ministry of Health this Thursday (26), Wednesday night in Brazil.

Covid: more than 5 billion doses have been applied worldwide

Takeda, responsible for the sale and distribution of Moderna’s vaccine in Japan, said it “has received reports from various vaccination centers that foreign substances were found in sealed vials in specific batches.”

“After consulting with the Ministry of Health, we decided to suspend the use of the vaccine from these batches as of August 26,” he added.

The company said it informed Moderna and requested “an urgent investigation”.

Moderna did not initially respond to a request for comment.

Takeda did not specify the nature of the contamination, but said it had not received reports of health problems caused by the affected doses.

The Japanese Ministry of Health said it will work with Takeda to obtain additional doses to avoid delays in Japan’s vaccination program, which has accelerated after a slow start.

About 43% of the Japanese population is fully vaccinated, but the country is facing a strong outbreak of infections caused by the Delta variant, and several cities are under health restrictions.

Why fabric masks should be replaced with N95 or PFF2