JBL launches sports phone in partnership with The Rock; see price in Brazil | Headphones

JBL began selling the UA Project Rock, a sports headset made in partnership with actor Dwayne Johnson (known as The Rock) and sporting goods brand Under Armor. The headphones bring features such as adaptive Active Noise Canceling (ANC) and IPX4 certified construction that promises durability and water ingress resistance.
The manufacturer speaks in up to 45 hours of autonomy, in addition to voice commands and quick pairing on compatible devices. Now available in Brazil through JBL’s official store, UA Project Rock has a launch price of R$1,599.
Samsung Announces Remote Locking of Stolen Smart TVs; understand the case
JBL promises sweat and water splash resistant headphones for exercise — Photo: Publicity/JBL
The headphone’s sporty footprint goes beyond the use of Dwayne Johnson as a poster boy, as the accessory comes coated with a special Under Armor fabric to favor ventilation and quick drying of the cushions, important elements in the device’s useful life. The design of the earpiece even allows the removal of the pads for washing.
From a sound point of view, the JBL headset comes with 40mm diameter drivers with frequency response ranging from 20Hz to 20kHz. The sound signature is crafted with JBL Charged, with a promise of more vibrant sound and enhanced bass. The noise canceling, in addition to being adjustable, has special modes for conversation (TalkThru) and to keep the user alert to the outside world without compromising the sound (Ambient Aware).
UA Project Rock has noise canceling, sound with strong bass and battery life for up to 45 hours — Photo: Divulgação/JBL
The phone comes with a 12-month subscription to Under Armor’s MapMyFitness service, suitable for monitoring the user’s training routine. The accessory comes with a carrying case and battery sufficient for 45 hours (35 hours with ANC on). Officially sold in Brazil, the phone is guaranteed for 12 months by JBL.
Five smart home accessories