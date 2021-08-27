Jeep to have new hybrid Compass that goes up to 50km/l in Brazil | Cars

Disclosure Hybrid Jeep Compass will be imported from Europe to Brazil as the first plug-in model of the brand in the country

Stellantis will close 2021 with three electrified models in Brazil. The first is the Fiat 500e, which has already arrived in stores, in a single version. Another will be the Peugeot 208 e-GT, which is about to disembark. And the third will be the Jeep Compass 4Xe, which is already being tested in the country and will be launched between the end of the year and the first days of 2022, as found by the report of iG Carros.

O Jeep Compass 4x

it will be the first plug-in hybrid model of the brand in Brazil with two electric motors that work together with the 1.3 turbo, the same one produced in Betim (MG), but powered only by gasoline as it is a model imported from Italy. as there is a electric motor

for each axle, it does not need the cardan shaft when the four-wheel drive is engaged.

In the case of versions Hybrid Compass Trailhawk and S

the combined power of the three engines (two electric and one hybrid) reaches 243 hp, which is enough for the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.5 seconds and reach 200 km/h. Also according to the manufacturer, with the help of electrification, the SUV is capable of doing up to 50 km/l in the city.

Like other versions of Compass, the plug-in hybrid 4x will have five driving modes: automatic, sport, snow, sand and one for rocky terrain. No cardan or rear differential

bulky, the space in the trunk of the SUV will not be harmed, according to the American brand.

And the Renegade?

Disclosure Jeep Renegade of the 2021 line just received the new multimedia center among the main news

The best-selling Jeep model in Brazil and leader in the segment of compact SUVs

nowadays, according to data from Fenabrave (Federation of Vehicle Distributors), Renegade is about to receive news for the 2022 line, which arrives at the beginning of next year. The car was spotted in tests, still camouflaged, and should receive the new turboflex engines

, both 1.0 and 1.3.

In addition, it is expected that the Renegade will no longer be sold with a turbodiesel engine, which should be available only for Compass and Commander

in the Jeep line available in Brazil. Today, only 10% of the compact SUV sales mix corresponds to diesel-powered versions. To try to increase this level, the Moab version (R$ 160,371) was launched, but this has not been enough.

With the arrival of versions with 1.0 and 1.3 engine, both turboflex, the 1.8 E.TorQ will leave the scene, which will also no longer equip the Argo and Cronos line with the output of the HGT version, which is not part of the 2022 line, as well as to Trekking 1.8. The only model with the old-fashioned 1.8 engine from the Stellantis

is Doblò, which will be discontinued at the end of the year.