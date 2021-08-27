João de Deus arrested in Anapolis accused of vulnerable rape | Goiás

João de Deus, accused of a series of sexual abuses against women during spiritual services, was arrested this Thursday (26) in Anapolis, 55 km from Goiânia. The arrest was at the request of the Public Ministry. He was already serving his sentence at home.

The elderly person always denied the accusations. The arrest is related to the 15th complaint filed by the MP against the defendant.

To G1, the defendant’s defense said that he received the news of the arrest with “astonishment” and that he “is appalled at the flagrant illegality of the new prison.” humanitarian house arrest granted to João Teixeira de Faria. (see full text at the end of the text).

João de Deus was taken to the Central de Flagrantes of Anapolis around 11:00. According to the delegate George Muniz Aguiar, the warrant was carried out by a team of the Military Police, who used an unmarked car.

The elderly person has been examined for criminal offenses and must be sent to the city prison by the end of the day, according to the delegate.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, when offering the last complaint, a new arrest order was made against him because the victims felt insecure with him serving his sentence at home. Also according to prosecutors, the court accepted the complaint, making him a defendant, and ordered his arrest.

He was already detained in the Aparecida de Goiânia prison complex, in the metropolitan region of the capital, between December 2018 and March 2020, but, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, he was allowed to be placed under house arrest.

João de Deus case: women report sexual abuse

John of God is arrested

João de Deus: from worshiped religious leader to sentenced to more than 60 years for sexual crimes

On December 7, 2018, women began to report that they had been sexually abused by João de Deus during spiritual visits at Dom Inácio de Loyola house, in Abadiânia. A task force was created to investigate the crimes and more than 300 complaints were received.

John of God was arrested on December 16 of that year. Since then, he has been convicted of illegal possession of a weapon and sexual crimes against 10 women. About ten other processes are still under review in court.

The accusations against João de Deus began to surface in December 2018. He has already been convicted of:

for illegal possession of a firearm, sentence of 4 years in semi-open regime, November 2019;

for sexual crimes committed against four women, sentenced to 19 years in a closed regime, in December 2019;

for sexual crimes committed against five women, sentenced to 40 years in a closed regime, in January 2020;

for sexual violation through fraud, to two and a half years of imprisonment, which can be served in an open regime, in May 2021.

See the full note on the defense of João de Deus

“Concerning the imprisonment of the medium João Teixeira de Faria which occurred today (08/26/2021), the defense received the news with astonishment and is appalled at the flagrant illegality of the new prison, as the decision came from the District of Abadiânia knowingly overruled another decision previously rendered by the Court of Justice of the State of Goiás that had granted humanitarian house arrest to the Claimant on May 11, 2021, by unanimous vote, backed by the various diseases that the medium has and also for having more than 80 Despite this, the defense will appeal, but considers the decision that determined the Applicant’s return to prison to be reckless, especially since he is an elderly person over 80 years of age and admittedly ill, a situation that is aggravated because we are in in the midst of a COVID-19 pandemic, where everyone knows that the elderly, even completing the vaccination process, are part of the risk group. Joao Teixeira de Faria awaits the procedures legal and will then be collected in prison. During the period in which he was under house arrest, he complied with all the rulings of the Court, with no motivation for such an extreme measure to be applied at that time.”

