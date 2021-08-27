João de Deus is arrested in Goiás for the rape of a vulnerable eight women

The medium João Teixeira de Faria, known as João de Deus, 79, was arrested this Thursday (26), in Anápolis (GO). He is denounced for vulnerable rape involving eight women. According to delegate George Aguiar Muniz, he was taken to the city prison.

The complaint was offered by the Public Ministry of Goiás (MPGO), on August 13, to the state court, which ordered his arrest. The warrant fulfilled today, was signed by the prosecutor Luciano Miranda Meireles, coordinator of the task force set up at the end of 2018 to investigate the crimes committed by João de Deus.

The Justice had already received another 14 accusations for sexual crimes to the medium. Four have already been tried with the following convictions:

Sexual rape through fraud, in the attempted modality, sexual assault through fraud and two rapes of vulnerable people: 19 years and 4 months in prison;

Five rapes of the vulnerable: 40 years in prison;

Sexual rape by fraud against a victim: 2 years and six months in prison;

Irregular possession of a permitted-use firearm and illegal possession of a restricted-use firearm: 4 years in prison;

The District Attorney of Abadiânia (GO), the city where the Dom Inácio de Loyola House is located, where the work was carried out, lists another 44 victims. However, because the crimes are already statute-barred – the charges are between 1986 and 2017 – or because the complaining party’s right to representation ends, they were not considered. But the parties still appear as witnesses in testimony of the medium’s way of acting.

In March 2020, the Goiás Court granted João de Deus house arrest because he was part of the Covid-19 pandemic risk group and since then he has served in Anapolis. At the time, he was 78 years old and had been in prison since 2018. He used an electronic ankle bracelet, handed in his passport and could not attend Casa Dom Inácio de Loyola.

Wanted by CNN, the defense of the medium, represented by lawyers Anderson Van Gualberto de Mendonça and Marcos Maciel Lara, says that “he received the news with amazement and will appeal, but considers the decision that determined the applicant’s return to prison to be reckless, especially because if an elderly person over 80 years of age and admittedly ill, a situation that is aggravated because we are in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic, where everyone knows that the elderly, even after completing the vaccination process, are part of the risk group.”

They still say that John of God “awaits the legal procedures and will then be sent to prison. During the period in which he was under house arrest, he complied with all the rulings of the Court, with no motivation for such an extreme measure to be applied at that time.”