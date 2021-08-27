Jorge, Wesley in attack, doubt in midfield: Abel calls Palmeiras and promotes news

O palm trees faltered in the last round and was defeated by Cuiabá, at the Allianz Park. with goals from clayson, in the first minute, and William Farias, in the final stretch, the team Jorginho won a very important victory in the fight against relegation.

In offensive terms, in what we produce, we come to an end and we are disappointed because we created to score goals. It bothers because they are games we lost. The opponent closes, the spaces get shorter, so we have to be effective or it won’t be difficult to get the victory”, he pointed out Victor Castanheira, assistant of Abel Ferreira.

Now, Verdão returns to the field this Saturday (28), against the Athletic-PR, at 9 pm, at Allianz Park, fur Brazilian championship. Jorge, who is recovering from a serious injury to his left knee, was one of the novelties in training, participating in activities with the ball. The lateral, however, is still not fit. abel already outlined your possible team and will have Wesley in attack.

Probable lineups – according to the “GE.com”:

palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gómez and Renan (Piquerez); Danilo, Zé Rafael (Patrick de Paula), Raphael Veiga and Dudu; Wesley and Ron.

Athletic-PR: Saints; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Zé Ivaldo (Lucas Fasson) and Abner; Richard, Léo Cittadini and David Terans; Nikão (Fernando Canesin), Jader and Bissoli.