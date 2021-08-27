Jorginho is named best player of the season by UEFA

Uefa today awarded the Italian-born Brazilian midfielder Jorginho as the best player in Europe this season.
He surpassed the other two finalists Kanté and De Bruyne in the vote. The announcement was made this afternoon, during the draw ceremony for the 21-22 Champions League groups.
Acting with the shirt of Chelsea and the Italian national team, Jorginho was champion of both the last Champions and the Euro Cup.
For the award, the jury was made up of 24 coaches from teams participating in the Euro Cup, in addition to 80 coaches from clubs involved in the Champions League and the Europa League. 51 journalists from countries linked to UEFA also participated.
In women’s football, Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was chosen as the best player of the season.
There were also awards by position, both in men’s and women’s football, in relation to the last edition of the Champions League. Meet the winners:
Masculine
Best goalkeeper: Mendy (Chelsea)
Best Defender: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)
Best midfielder: Kanté (Chelsea)
best striker: Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)
Best technician: Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)
Feminine
Best goalkeeper: Sandra cloths (Barcelona)
Best Defender: Irene Paredes (PSG)
Best midfielder: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
best striker: Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)
Best technician: Lluis Cortes (Barcelona)