Journalist nails offer and Romero may return to Corinthians | Soccer

Instagram Romero brothers may be leaving San Lorenzo

On the verge of leaving San Lorenzo , Romero (see gallery below)

may be on his way to Corinthians. This Thursday afternoon (26), journalists César Luis Merlo and Germán García Grova published the news on their social networks that the Corinthians

not only would he be interested in hiring Ángel Romero, he would have already made an offer to the striker. They warn, however, that the Paraguayan wants to play alongside his brother, Óscar Romero.

O iG Sports

he sought out sources linked to Corinthians, but none of them confirmed the information that a proposal was made to the player.

It is worth remembering that the “Romeros” met last week with President Horacio Arreceigor and businessman Mauro Cetto. It was then that the club communicated the difficult situation and the need to find a way out in the coming weeks.

The Paraguayans no longer played as starters last Sunday against Argentinos Juniors and did not take the field last Wednesday, against Estudiantes de La Plata, as coach Paolo Montero knows they will not continue at the institution and prefers to seek solutions .

Last week the brothers used social media to make a strong statement against the direction of San Lorenzo. In it, they made it clear that they have been without a salary for five months and that the economic situation of the Argentine club is “terrible”.

“The institution’s economic situation is dire and needs an urgent solution. We didn’t ask to leave the club, on the contrary, we were invited to look for another club because ours can no longer fulfill the contract”, they pointed out.

“May San Lorenzo supporters have full assurance that, until circumstances dictate, we will continue to offer our best effort and professionalism in honor of the high interests of this dear institution,” concluded the brothers in the statement.

The players have a contract in San Lorenzo until June 2022 and their managers are racing against time in search of proposals. The transfer window closes on August 30th.