Justice removes the confidentiality of documents about the purchase of the Covaxin vaccine

On Thursday (26) the Federal Court removed the secrecy, determined by the government Jair Bolsonaro, on the documents relating to the acquisition of the Indian vaccine Covaxin. The preliminary decision meets a request from the Covid’s CPI at the Senate. Information is from G1.

Covaxin’s purchase contract is what came to light through the complaints of the Miranda brothers, Luis Ricardo, server of the Ministry of Health, and Luis Miranda, federal deputy (DEM-DF), to the commission.

The negotiation between the Ministry of Health and Precise Medicine, intermediary of the Indian laboratory Bharat Biotech, already had R$ 1.6 billion committed to fund 20 million doses of vaccine against Covid-19, but it was canceled after allegations of irregularities and the verification of fraud in the documentation.

The documents had been classified as confidential by an administrative act of the Administrative Technical Analysis Service of the Ministry of Health, but with this Thursday’s decision, the act was suspended and Covid’s CPI can have access to the administrative process for the acquisition of the Indian vaccine.

The request for breach of confidentiality was signed by the president of the CPI, senator Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), and by the rapporteur of the commission, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL). The senators argued that there was an “abuse of power” in the administrative act of the government.

See too

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Suzy Cortez says she talked to the owner of OnlyFans about banning pornography on the site

+ Sérgio Reis laments the abandonment of the artistic class: ‘Only Roger sent a message’

+ Camila Pitanga does nude rehearsal

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ MasterChef Brasil: Juliana Arraes leaves the show feeling betrayed and disappointed

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach