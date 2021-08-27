Kenedy gets date and time to be presented at Flamengo; know when it should debut

Kenedy already has a date and time to perform as a backup for the Flamengo. announced eight days ago, the attacking midfielder will grant a virtual press conference at 11:30 am this Friday (27), in São Paulo – where the red-black delegation is, aiming at the weekend game, against Santos, for the Brazilian Championship.

Remember that Kenedy had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 16th. So he had to do ten days of quarantine in London. After the isolation period, he underwent new exams and is free to travel to Brazil, where will you arrive in the next hours.

> Versatile and Skilled: Understand how important Kenedy can be to Fla



Kenedy’s name has even appeared in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID). The player, then, already has the documentation regulated to debut for Flamengo.

For this Saturday’s game, against Santos (valid for the 18th round of the Brasileirão), Kenedy will not be listed, as he must return to Rio soon after being introduced and meeting his new teammates, before starting work at the Vulture’s Nest.

Kenedy’s debut tends to take place on September 11, against Palmeiras, already on the return of the Brazilian Championship. That’s because Flamengo will have an interval of 13 days without playing, due to postponements made by the CBF due to the FIFA date.