Keno cites Cuca’s important correction at Atltico to beat Fluminense

After recovering from injury, Keno has been getting his ‘first minutes’ at the Atlantic (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

After the victory of the athletic by 2 to 1 on the Fluminense this Thursday (26), in a duel for the Copa do Brasil, the striker keno, from Rooster, quoted a important correction made by the technician head to face, for the second consecutive time, the Rio team. In the player’s view, in relation to the 1-1 draw at the Brazilian Nationals, on Monday (23), the team from Alvinegro gave less opportunities to counterattack the opponent.

In an interview given after the final whistle, still on the pitch at Engenho, Keno highlighted the defensive work of Atltico. “In the last game, we had a lot of counterattacks. In this one, we didn’t have much counterattacks against us because we were pretty good defensively,” he said.

The attacker revealed that he expects difficulties in the return match. He praised the Rio team. “We know it will be difficult. We had a match against them now for the Brazilian Nationals. We know that the Fluminense team is a qualified team, but we managed to impose ourselves on the field,” he said.

“Now, he has to rest. There is now a trip to So Paulo, to play against Bragantino. This victory was important for us,” he added.

Fluminense vs Atltico: photos of the match in Rio for the Copa do Brasil



Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico

Pedro Souza/Atltico There is no description for this image or gallery

Atltico and Fluminense will face each other again on September 15, at 7 pm, in Mineiro, Belo Horizonte. In the match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, Galo will play for a draw to advance the semifinal.

The next appointment for the Cuca team, however, will be on Sunday (29), at 8:30 pm, against Red Bull Bragantino. The match, valid for the 18th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, represents an opportunity for Atltico to expand their lead.

First placed, with 38 points, Galo has six against the vice-leader (Palmeiras). At Nabi Abi Chedid, in Bragana Paulista, Alvinegro will play to keep alive the possibility of making their best first round in the history of running points – 43 points in 2012.