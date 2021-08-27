Kim Kardashian appears dressed as a bride and surprises audience at Kanye West – Monet’s performance

+



Kim Kardashian dressed as a bride at the Kanye West concert (Photo: publicity)

When Renato Russo wrote about a “Crazy Party, with weird people”, he certainly had no idea what the new “launch” event would be – yes, another one – of the album ‘Donda’, by rapper Kanye West. Increasingly gathering more random elements, the musician has now raised the bar when it comes to impressing the audience. For starters, he reproduced a replica of the house he lived in as a child in the middle of Soldier Field stadium in Chicago, but this is just the tip of the iceberg…

Well, it’s better not to give any idea that Yeezy might rebuild the Titanic in his next show.

And when we say the house is just the beginning, we mean it. The presentation had the improbable and surprising presence of Kim Kardashian, ex-wife of Kanye, DRESSED IN BRIDE.

Yes, despite the couple having filed for divorce, the socialite is not only present at the events of the ex-husband, giving the greatest support and taking the children to see the father’s art, but this time she was part of the presentation in great style.

As well as the stunning participation of Kim, Kanye also brought several cameos, as well as the numerous feats of his album. On the porch of his “childhood home”, the presence of musicians DaBaby and Marilyn Manson drew attention.

Admittedly, the rocker in a rap show – especially at a time when everyone believed he would be in the company of a police officer – was impressive, but we must recognize that Kim in the veil and wreath is the most surprising element of the night.

Sources revealed to the TMZ website that, despite the presentation, the couple did not renew their relationship. Coincidentally, Kim Kardashian said yesterday that even with the divorce, he would not give up his last name West. According to the source, Kim and Kanye have always supported each other’s projects and will continue to do so in the future, whether it’s a collaborative effort or not.

