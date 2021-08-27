Kim Kardashian appears engaged in a ‘show’ by Kanye West and goes out hand in hand with him; rapper criticized for two controversial appearances – Watch

This Thursday (26), Kanye West promoted another “listening party” for his new album, “Donda”, in Chicago, USA. Increasingly bringing together more random elements, the event now had the participation of Kim Kardashian. It turns out that the businesswoman not only made her presence felt in the audience, as she did on other occasions, but walked through Soldier Field stadium, towards her ex-husband, dressed as a bride!

The appearance took place at the end of the show, in the middle of the song “No Child Left Behind” and caused a frenzy among the spectators. In the records, shared on social media, we can see Kanye smiling broadly as he sees the mother of his children approaching, while wearing a white Balenciaga dress and veil on her head. Moments later, both left the place hand in hand. Check out:

Despite the participation, sources assured TMZ that the couple, divorced in February after seven years in marriage, did not resume the relationship. The witness further stated that Kim and Kanye have always supported each other’s projects and will continue to do so in the future, for the sake of the family. Proof of this is that just yesterday (26), the news was released in the international media that the socialite does not intend to give up the last name West, even after the rapper’s separation.

Besides Kardashian, musicians DaBaby, who replaced Jay-Z’s voice in the song “Jail”, and Marilyn Manson were also invited to participate in the event. In this part of the show, Kanye appeared in front of a replica of his childhood home. The space was decorated with candles, while a large screen displayed Bible verses. The presence of both musicians was widely criticized on the networks.

As you know, exactly a month ago, DaBaby made a series of homophobic, misogynistic and serophobic lines during a concert, and only made his situation worse by trying to portray himself to the audience. Manson, meanwhile, faces several charges of rape and assault from former partners. West’s choice displeased a lot of people.

“Kanye is really crazy working with DaBaby, an unapologetic homophobe, and Marilyn Manson, who literally raped a lot of women… Still, some people try to make excuses when it comes to this guy.”, fired an internet user. “The height of lack of awareness!”, agreed another profile. See more reactions below:

Kanye brought out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby during his Donda listening party in Chicago… pic.twitter.com/whLcxGdTQK — Consequence (@consequence) August 27, 2021

Kanye West decides to replace JAY-Z with DaBaby on ‘Jail’, a song featured on the tracklist of ‘DONDA’, his new album. pic.twitter.com/ss8vnyyN3P — PopDaily (@portalpopd) August 27, 2021

Kanye’s mom watching him put Marylin Manson and DaBaby in front of her house.#DONDA pic.twitter.com/UJ0Oq7DWPE — Gui Tintel ✊🏽🏳️‍🌈 (@GuiTintel) August 27, 2021

The height of cluelessness! Kanye West invited to his show #DONDA DaBaby and Marilyn Manson, one recently criticized for homophobic speeches and the second to be sued for sexual abuse. pic.twitter.com/4CyXR9uYYp — POPTime (@siteptbr) August 27, 2021

🎧 Kanye West’s fans after he took Marilyn Manson and DaBaby to the listening party for #Donda. pic.twitter.com/1S0wbK0aoF — TECO APPLE (@tecoapple_) August 27, 2021

me: man I’m so excited for the donda event!

kanye: hey heres dababy and marilyn manson

me: pic.twitter.com/5wsoxq75sP — gwenie 🔮 (@luwumity) August 27, 2021