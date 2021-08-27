Know where to watch the next Cruzeiro games in Serie B

(Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)
Mineiro was the stage for the heavenly victory over Confiana last Friday, 1-0, in the 20th round of Series B (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

With three wins and two draws under Vanderlei Luxemburgo, the cruise tries to extend the good phase to leave the 14th place of Serie B (24 points) and fight for access. Fox’s next games are against CRB, Gois and Ponte Preta.

Cruzeiro and CRB face off on Sunday (29), at 4 pm, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL, for the 21st round. The match will be broadcast by TV Globo and also through the channels SportTV and Premiere.

On Saturday, September 4, at 7 pm, it will be the celestial team’s turn to face Gois, at the Hail Pinheiro (Serrinha) stadium, in Goinia-GO. Fans can follow the 22nd round duel by SportTV and Premiere.

On Saturday, September 11, at 11:00 am, Raposa will receive Ponte Preta, for the 23rd round of Sete B. The board of directors envisages the transfer of the duel in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, to Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas.

The reason for the change is the possibility of receiving fans at the Arena do Jacar, in the middle of a decision by the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil, to veto the presence of the public at sporting events in the capital.

