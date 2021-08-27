Know where to watch the next Cruzeiro games in Serie B

Mineiro was the stage for the heavenly victory over Confiana last Friday, 1-0, in the 20th round of Series B (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro)

With three wins and two draws under Vanderlei Luxemburgo, the cruise tries to extend the good phase to leave the 14th place of Serie B (24 points) and fight for access. Fox’s next games are against CRB, Gois and Ponte Preta.

Cruzeiro and CRB face off on Sunday (29), at 4 pm, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL, for the 21st round. The match will be broadcast by TV Globo and also through the channels SportTV and Premiere.

On Saturday, September 4, at 7 pm, it will be the celestial team’s turn to face Gois, at the Hail Pinheiro (Serrinha) stadium, in Goinia-GO. Fans can follow the 22nd round duel by SportTV and Premiere.

On Saturday, September 11, at 11:00 am, Raposa will receive Ponte Preta, for the 23rd round of Sete B. The board of directors envisages the transfer of the duel in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, to Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas.

Cruzeiro: Minas Gerais stadiums that can receive the public

Disclosure There is no description for this image or gallery The reason for the change is the possibility of receiving fans at the Arena do Jacar, in the middle of a decision by the mayor of Belo Horizonte, Alexandre Kalil, to veto the presence of the public at sporting events in the capital.

For Kalil and the health authorities of Belo Horizonte, there was disrespect to the COVID-19 prevention protocols in the two test events: Atltico x River Plate, for the quarter finals of the Copa Libertadores (17,030 fans), and Cruzeiro x Confiana, for the 20th round of Series B (4,730 fans).

Cruzeiro’s board of directors understood the position of PBH, but does not want to give up support from the stands. The idea is to get a 30% release of the capacity of the Arena do Jacar, which has more than 18 thousand seats, but the Fire Department report releases 10,066.

Cruzeiro will still need authorization from the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to receive the public in away games in Belo Horizonte, in addition to the approval of the video referee (VAR) for the stadium in Sete Lagoas by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

As soon as all the details are sorted out, the club will play with a audience of 3 to 4 thousand fans. Those unable to attend Arena do Jacar will be able to watch Cruzeiro x Ponte Preta exclusively through Premiere.

The CBF has not yet broken up the matches from the 24th round of Serie B. Cruzeiro will play at home against Operrio on three possible dates: Tuesday, 14th, Friday, 17th, or Saturday, September 18th.