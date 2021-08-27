Kristen Stewart’s British Accent in Diana’s First Movie Trailer Makes a Sense – Monet

+



Actress Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the film Spencer (2021) (Photo: Reproduction)

The first trailer of the long-awaited ‘Spencer’, Pablo Larraín’s film about the erosion of Princess Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles, has been causing a stir on social media – and one of the reasons for this is the British accent of Kristen Stewart, the chosen to embody Lady Di.

In the preview of the production, which was released this Thursday (26), the Californian actress overflows the frustration of the Princess of Wales during her vacation with the British royal family in Norfolk, England. But it’s only at the end of the clip that you get a taste of Diana’s voice. “They don’t know,” Stewart tells the Sally Hawkins character, picking up on the pronunciation and famous tone of voice of the mother of Princes William and Harry (see below).

The short phrase said by Stewart in the trailer was enough for the star of the ‘Twilight’ saga to be lauded on Twitter:

“Kristen Stewart says two words in that trailer and you already know she nailed the accent”

“Kristen Stewart hits the accent effortlessly. Such pride. ‘They don’t’ know everything, but everyone will soon know.”

“Kristen Stewart’s accent is so even”

“Kristen Stewart is here for Oscar glory and Lady Di’s accent is even”

Spencer movie poster (Photo: Publicity)

The praise was not restricted to the audience that only watched the trailer for ‘Spencer’. Journalists who attended CinemaCon, a prestigious event about the film industry that took place in the United States this week, had access to a scene from the film in which Lady Di and Charles (Jack Farthing) fight – and also shared positive first impressions of the performance of Stewart. Lauren Huff, from the magazine Entertainment Weekly, said the American artist “got nailed on Diana’s whispered tone of voice and accent”, while Jason Guerrasio of the site insider, commented on Twitter: “I just saw the footage of ‘Spencer.’ Kristen Stewart is giving her all for Oscar glory. And her Princess Di accent is perfect!”

Stewart, age 31, detailed his preparation for the role of Diana the magazine InStyle in October 2020. In the interview, she admitted: “The accent is damn intimidating because people know this voice, and it’s so, so distinct and particular. I’m working on it now and I already have my dialect coach.”

The actress also said that she did a major study on the life of the Princess of Wales, who died at age 36 in August 1997. “In terms of research, I read two and a half biographies and am finishing all the material before actually making the film. “, he said. “It’s one of the saddest stories ever, and I don’t just want to play Diana – I want to get to know her implicitly.

Actress Kristen Stewart (Photo: Getty Images)

Princess Diana (1961-1997) died in a Paris car accident in August 1997 (Photo: Getty Images)

In an interview with Vulture, Chilean director Pablo Larraín – who is acclaimed for his work on ‘Jackie’ (2016) and who was producer of ‘No’ (2012) – pointed out that he does not intend to do a “biographical analysis” of Lady Di in ‘Spencer’, but rather a “study on a person’s life”. “I think some people might misunderstand him. Before they go see a movie like ‘Spencer,’ they might say: Let’s really understand who that person was. No! Wrong! Wrong movie! We don’t do that! We’re just trying to work with whatever that person is and create a fable out of that. That’s what I’m looking for. Let’s see if it works,” he said.

‘Spencer’ opens in the US on November 5th. There is still no release date for Brazilian cinemas.

