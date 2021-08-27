Latest from Covid-19: Pfizer to produce vaccine in Brazil; country has 920 deaths

The North American pharmaceutical Pfizer announced this Thursday (26) an agreement with the Brazilian Eurofarma for the local production of the company’s mRNA vaccine against Covid-19. Brazil recorded 920 deaths from Covid-19 and 31,024 new cases of the disease in 24 hours. Know more:

Brazilian snake venom has a substance that inhibits coronaviruses, research reveals

In this Thursday’s edition (26) of the Medical Correspondent chart, of the New Day, neurosurgeon Fernando Gomes spoke about the study by the São Paulo State University (Unesp) that discovered a substance in a snake venom capable of containing the reproduction of the coronavirus. Read more.

Pfizer Announces Partnership to Produce Covid-19 Vaccine in Brazil

The North American pharmaceutical Pfizer announced this Thursday (26) an agreement with the Brazilian Eurofarma for the local production of the company’s mRNA vaccine against Covid-19, ComiRNAty, which will be distributed exclusively in Latin America. Read more.

Pfizer Test Coordinator: Factory in Brazil will also help with vaccines against other diseases

Pharmaceutical Pfizer announced this Thursday (26) a partnership with Eurofarma to produce the vaccine against Covid-19 in Brazil. The doses produced will be distributed exclusively in Latin America. Read more.

Brazil registers 920 deaths by Covid and more than 30,000 infected in 24 hours

Brazil recorded 920 deaths from Covid-19 and 31,024 new cases of the disease in 24 hours. The data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), released this Thursday (26). The moving average of deaths – 703 – continues to fall. Read more.

Men get and transmit more Covid-19 than women, study says

Men get more infected and consequently transmit more Covid-19 virus than women, according to a study carried out by researchers at the Center for the Study of the Human Genome and Stem Cells (CEGH-CEL) and released by the FAPESP Agency on Thursday (26). Read more.

Find Out Which Exercises Are Recommended For Recovered From Severe Covid-19

Covid-19 is not yet fully understood by the global medical community. Respiratory-transmitted disease can cause a range of symptoms that go beyond the reflexes of damage to the lungs, such as difficulty breathing. Read more.

See which countries already apply the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine

The application of the third dose of immunizing agents against Covid-19 is already a reality in different countries around the world, such as the United States, Russia, Turkey, Chile, Uruguay and Israel, for example. Read more.