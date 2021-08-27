Latest news from Afghanistan | Biden to Islamic State: “We will hunt them down and make them pay” | International

More information

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, assured that the attack in Kabul will not go unanswered and addressed the terrorists during a pronouncement: “We feel indignant and in pain. Let’s not forgive and let’s not forget this. Let’s hunt them down and make them pay for it.” The Islamic State (EI) claimed responsibility for the attacks near Kabul airport through the group’s Telegram account, report agencies Reuters and AFP. In a statement released by its propaganda agency Amaq, ISIS expresses pride that one of its fighters “managed to activate his belt of explosives” near a group of US collaborators. Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Thursday that the group “vehemently” condemns the two blasts that occurred near the airfield in the Afghan capital and that caused at least 13 deaths, including minors, and more than 60 injured. Some media, such as Wall Street Journal and the BBC, put the numbers at 140 injured and more than 60 Afghans dead. US Army Gen. William “Hank” Taylor confirmed that 12 US military personnel were killed and 15 wounded during a Pentagon-sponsored press conference, where he warned that the United States would retaliate if there are more attacks. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, reiterated the request of the European Union (EU) to guarantee safe access routes to the aerodrome. At least six European countries — Poland, Hungary, the Netherlands, Denmark, Germany and Belgium — had already stopped evacuating people from Afghanistan, due to the worsening security situation and the threat of a suicide attack. Spain plans to complete the evacuation mission this Friday.

Follow the latest news about Afghanistan, live (in Spanish):