Lia’s death increases the rift in Jacob’s family

The public will find out in the next chapters of Genesis what lia (Ingra Lyberato) passed away. The discovery will take place through a speech of Zilpah (Lina Mello), who will recall the conciliatory personality of the first wife of Jacob (Petrônio Gontijo) in the face of family disagreements.

Zilpah and Bila (Patricia França) observe Jacob talking to Joseph (Juliano Laham), while filling some bowls of broth. “Israel continues to have a preference for José”, will say Bila. Dina looks up and looks at Joseph and Jacob, then expresses a smile. “No wonder. My father was already old when he had José. That’s why he is the darling. He and Benjamin”, declares the sister of the 12 boys.

Dina tickles Benjamin and continues talking about her brother: “Besides, let’s tell the truth: Joseph is naturally a sweetheart”, says the girl. Zilpah responds. “Yes, but Israel doesn’t realize how much this preference bothers the other children“, opines the servant who had children with Jacob.

Bila complements. “And worse, how much this has brought problems for José himself. Look at the faces of others”, points to the scene where Jacob and Joseph are happy talking and the others frowning, eating as if pushing the food.

Zilpa sighs and mourns Lia’s death at such a delicate time for the family, meaning that the rift has increased after her loss.. “I miss Lia… If she were alive, she would definitely know how to deal with this situation”, declares. Dinah agrees.

