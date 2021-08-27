Liquida Teresina starts this Friday with discounts of up to 70%

The 8th edition of Liquida Teresina starts this Friday (27th) and ends on September 6th. The promotion created by the Chamber of Shopkeepers (CDL) offers discounts of up to 70% and prize draws for consumers and shopkeepers. There will be more than 1,000 points of sale in neighborhood stores, downtown and malls.

In 2021, Liquida will raffle a HB-20 0km car, three smart TVs, a prize truck and five shopping vouchers worth R$1,000 for salespeople at the winning stores.

“All the retailer wants is the consumer inside his store. We will have awards for cars, trucks, awards for salespeople for their performance as a salesperson and also for luck,” explains Evandro Cosme, president of the Chamber of Store Managers (CDL) of Teresina.

The date is already considered the second best in commercial sales, being awaited by the city’s shopkeepers.

“It generates jobs, generates income and generates foreign exchange for the state. We have been part of Liquida for a long time and we will always be here because it is a very good initiative”, emphasizes Diogo Martins, superintendent of BNB.

For Delano Rocha, director of Sebrae, Liquida Teresina “stimulates the economy, the generation of wealth and income. It is a great success story, it involves an entire sector that is important to society”, he points out.

To compete for the prizes, simply make purchases in the amount of R$50 at participating stores and register electronically on the website www.liquida2021.com.br. For purchases made with credit cards at the Rede and Rede Pop machine, the chances double and when making purchases with the Mastercard card at the Rede and Rede Pop0 machine, the chances triple.

Graciane Sousa

