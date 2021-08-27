Lotofácil da Independência 2021 has exclusive sales from Saturday

From this Saturday, August 28th, the Caixa Lotteries will exclusively sell the Lotofácil da Independência 2021 bets. The player who guesses the 15 draws drawn in the 2320 contest can win the prize in the history of the sport, which is estimated at R$ 150 million.

Regular contests, which run from Monday to Saturday, will be temporarily suspended and resume after the special contest draw, scheduled for September 11th at 8 pm. To compete for the prize, players must register the game at the lottery houses or electronic channels: Loterias Caixa application and website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br).

As it is a special contest, if there is no winner of the 15 tens, the Lotofácil da Independência 2021 jackpot does not accumulate. If this happens, Lotteries Caixa transfers the amount to the second range, of 14 hits, and so on.

How to bet on Lotofácil da Independência?

To bet on the Lotofácil da Independência 2021, players need to select 15 to 20 numbers on the wheel. The minimum bet is R$2.5 and the maximum is R$38,760.00.

15 numbers played for R$2.50;

16 numbers played for R$40.00;

17 numbers played costs R$340.00;

18 numbers played for R$2,040.00;

19 numbers played costs R$9,690.00;

20 numbers played costs R$38,760.00;

On electronic channels, the minimum purchase amount is R$30, so players can choose to: play games for the same contest, add dozens more to the bet or try their luck in other modalities as well.

It is also available in the app and on the website, a combo with 12 simple bets of the special contest that costs R$ 30. In this case, the buyer cannot choose the numbers, but can see which ones they are before making the payment.

Choosing to make individual games of the Lotofácil da Independência 2021, players can manually choose the dozens. You can also opt for the Surpresinha – when the system makes a random selection of numbers.

How does the pool work?

The Lotofácil da Independência 2021 draw works in the same way as the regular competitions of the sport. To‌choose‌the‌numbers‌fromthe‌poolitis‌necessary‌ tofillonthe own ‌steering wheel‌ or‌ ‌request‌ the‌ lot‌ by‌ the‌ system‌ oric attendant‌.

15.‌ ‌16‌ 17‌ ‌or‌ ‌18‌ tens can have a maximum of 10 bets, according to Lotteries Cashier. The 19 tens pots, on the other hand, are allowed up to six bets and 20 tens pots, one bet.

The minimum value of each Lotofácil da Independência 2021 pool is BRL 10 and the share cannot be for less than BRL 3. The number of shares allowed also varies according to the number of dozens played:

15‌ numbers played – minimum‌ of‌ ‌two‌ ‌and‌ ‌maximum‌ of ‌8‌ ‌odds‌;

16 ‌numbers played – minimum‌ of‌ ‌two‌ ‌and‌ ‌maximum‌ of ‌25‌ ‌odds;

17 ‌numbers played – minimum‌ of‌ ‌two‌ ‌and‌ ‌maximum‌ of ‌30‌ ‌odds;

18 ‌numbers played – minimum‌ of‌ ‌two‌ ‌and‌ ‌maximum‌ of ‌35‌ ‌odds;

19 ‌numbers played- minimum‌ ‌of‌ ‌two‌ ‌and‌ ‌maximum‌ of ‌70‌ ‌odds‌;

20 ‌numbers played – minimum‌ of‌ ‌two ‌and‌ ‌maximum‌ of 100‌ ‌odds‌;

If the player prefers to participate in a raffle organized by a lottery instead of creating one, there is the possibility of charging for the additional service fee from up to 35% of the quota value.

In order to compete for the R$ 150 million prize with a sweepstakes, you need to know that this type of game is only played at lottery houses. In the Caixa Lotteries electronic channels, this type of betting sale is not carried out.

What is the probability of winning the Lotofácil da Independência 2021?

The probability of hitting the result of the Lotofácil da Independência 2021 with a simple bet of 15 numbers is one in more than 3 million, according to the Lotteries box. In the lower ranges, as a result, this chance increases and

15 numbers matched (first track) – the chance of winning is one in 3,268,760;

14 numbers matched (second lane) – the chance of winning is one in 21,792;

13 numbers matched (third track) – the chance of winning is one in 692;

12 correct numbers (fourth lane) – the chance of winning is one in 60;

11 numbers hit (fifth lane) – the chance of winning is one in 11;

Lotofácil da Independência 2021 will pay the biggest prize in history