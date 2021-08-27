Luan Santana buries past love in new song: “Rasteira brava”

Luan Santana will release this Friday (27/8) the song Assim Nasce um Bêbado, in partnership with Lucas Santos, Matheus Marcolino and Rapha Lucas, which portrays a new version of himself: more mature as a man and in his art.

But the Leo Dias column had early access to the lyrics, which speak of the end of a long love relationship and are full of enigmatic messages. “And then you start to hear from the people that your rare jewel is in another neck”, says one of the excerpts. Is he referring to Jade Magalhães?

“It’s the story of someone who was ready for a married life, quiet and solid, and suddenly gets tripped up, and Assim Nasce um Bêbado. But it’s worth mentioning: this is for those who take one in moderation and leave the exaggerations to their hearts”, said Luan exclusively to the column.

The song is the singer’s third track for the Sony Music label, with whom he signed in February this year. “Today the guy who believed in you dies, the guy who would face the world to be on your side dies. Today the heat of kisses dies, the peace of hugs, a feeling, a passion dies. Today I bury everything I felt inside my heart, a good guy dies, a straight guy and a drunk is born,” says Luan in a video sent to the column.

The video, produced by Studio Siriguela, will be released this Friday and was filmed at the singer’s own farm, in the interior of São Paulo, and portrays the return of an artist hurt by love disappointments, along with the melody.

Among the images produced, with a tone of simplicity, there is a great focus on Luan’s life, with friends, music and the quiet of his home far from the big city. For him, that’s how you should face pain and sorrow, not with alcohol.

“When life brings some disappointment for us, it also brings the chance for us to look for other horizons, which are definitely not at the bottom of a glass. That’s what we need to see and look for. Let no one drink too much or deserve a drop of alcohol down their throats to overcome a great love”, he commented.

The singer is involved in the releases and connection of his fans with his new album and that’s why he will also be live tomorrow at 7pm, with guests to talk about this new production, the message and interact with his engaged fans.

Check out the complete lyrics of Assim Nasce um Bêbado:

when the kiss shivers

The whole body

when the whole body

It becomes someone’s

when the mind forgets

what was it like to be single

Because you found who makes love

like no one

And overnight the wine

turns water

Because if someone changed their

heart for partying

nothing can be done

There’s no way back

That’s how a drunk is born

And then you start hearing from the people

That your rare gem is in another

Neck

nothing can be done

There’s no way back

And so a drunk is born

That’s how a drunk is born

when in the middle of the night

wake up and there’s no one

On the left side

If the plans you had to veil

of running children

got lost in time

for a brief moment

We both were everything, horny and longing

it remained true

And overnight the wine

turned into water

Because that someone changed his

heart for partying

nothing can be done

There’s no way back

That’s how a drunk is born

And then you start hearing from the people

That your rare gem is in another

Neck

nothing can be done

There’s no way back

And so a drunk is born

It was the plan, it was the dreams,

It was the trips we planned

If it’s a nightmare someone wake me up

I treated like a bottle who

treated me like dose

It was the plan, it was the dreams,

It was the trips we planned

If it’s a nightmare someone wake me up

I treated like a bottle who

treated me like dose

And overnight

the wine turns to water

Because if someone changed their

heart for partying

nothing can be done

There’s no way back

That’s how a drunk is born

And then you start hearing from the people

That your rare gem is in another

Neck

nothing can be done

There’s no way back

And so a drunk is born

And then you realize you just wasted time

planting so much love only

to reap contempt

a good guy dies

a guy dies right

And so a drunk is born