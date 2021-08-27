Luan Santana buries past love in new song: “Rasteira brava”

Luan Santana will release this Friday (27/8) the song Assim Nasce um Bêbado, in partnership with Lucas Santos, Matheus Marcolino and Rapha Lucas, which portrays a new version of himself: more mature as a man and in his art.
But the Leo Dias column had early access to the lyrics, which speak of the end of a long love relationship and are full of enigmatic messages. “And then you start to hear from the people that your rare jewel is in another neck”, says one of the excerpts. Is he referring to Jade Magalhães?
“It’s the story of someone who was ready for a married life, quiet and solid, and suddenly gets tripped up, and Assim Nasce um Bêbado. But it’s worth mentioning: this is for those who take one in moderation and leave the exaggerations to their hearts”, said Luan exclusively to the column.
The song is the singer’s third track for the Sony Music label, with whom he signed in February this year. “Today the guy who believed in you dies, the guy who would face the world to be on your side dies. Today the heat of kisses dies, the peace of hugs, a feeling, a passion dies. Today I bury everything I felt inside my heart, a good guy dies, a straight guy and a drunk is born,” says Luan in a video sent to the column.
The video, produced by Studio Siriguela, will be released this Friday and was filmed at the singer’s own farm, in the interior of São Paulo, and portrays the return of an artist hurt by love disappointments, along with the melody.
Among the images produced, with a tone of simplicity, there is a great focus on Luan’s life, with friends, music and the quiet of his home far from the big city. For him, that’s how you should face pain and sorrow, not with alcohol.
“When life brings some disappointment for us, it also brings the chance for us to look for other horizons, which are definitely not at the bottom of a glass. That’s what we need to see and look for. Let no one drink too much or deserve a drop of alcohol down their throats to overcome a great love”, he commented.
The singer is involved in the releases and connection of his fans with his new album and that’s why he will also be live tomorrow at 7pm, with guests to talk about this new production, the message and interact with his engaged fans.
Check out the complete lyrics of Assim Nasce um Bêbado:
when the kiss shivers
The whole body
when the whole body
It becomes someone’s
when the mind forgets
what was it like to be single
Because you found who makes love
like no one
And overnight the wine
turns water
Because if someone changed their
heart for partying
nothing can be done
There’s no way back
That’s how a drunk is born
And then you start hearing from the people
That your rare gem is in another
Neck
nothing can be done
There’s no way back
And so a drunk is born
That’s how a drunk is born
when in the middle of the night
wake up and there’s no one
On the left side
If the plans you had to veil
of running children
got lost in time
for a brief moment
We both were everything, horny and longing
it remained true
And overnight the wine
turned into water
Because that someone changed his
heart for partying
nothing can be done
There’s no way back
That’s how a drunk is born
And then you start hearing from the people
That your rare gem is in another
Neck
nothing can be done
There’s no way back
And so a drunk is born
It was the plan, it was the dreams,
It was the trips we planned
If it’s a nightmare someone wake me up
I treated like a bottle who
treated me like dose
It was the plan, it was the dreams,
It was the trips we planned
If it’s a nightmare someone wake me up
I treated like a bottle who
treated me like dose
And overnight
the wine turns to water
Because if someone changed their
heart for partying
nothing can be done
There’s no way back
That’s how a drunk is born
And then you start hearing from the people
That your rare gem is in another
Neck
nothing can be done
There’s no way back
And so a drunk is born
And then you realize you just wasted time
planting so much love only
to reap contempt
a good guy dies
a guy dies right
And so a drunk is born