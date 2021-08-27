Lucas Lima signs a contract with Palmeiras; understand

*Collaborated with INFOS_Lecture

Palmeiras signed midfielder Lucas Lima, aged 16, this Friday morning (27). Ex-Chapecoense, the athlete arrives on loan at Verdão and will be integrated into the under-17 squad coached by Orlando Ribeiro. The information was initially published by Radio Chapeco and confirmed by OUR LECTURE.

Featured in the Brazilian Under-17 Championship by the club from Santa Catarina, the relationship between the player and Palmeiras was old and since the beginning of 2021 there was already negotiation with Verdão de Santa Catarina. However, Chapecoense was waiting for the minimum age for the young man to sign a professional contract with the club and, thus, be released on loan soon after

On his social networks, the midfielder, born in 2005, celebrated the bond signed with the Greatest National Champion.

Still without Lucas Lima, Palmeiras U-17 will return to the field next Saturday (28) at 11:00 am (Brasilia time), against Flamengo-SP, in Guarulhos, in a duel valid for the first round of the São Paulo Championship.

