Lucas Lima’s departure reinforces Abel’s idea for Dudu’s role at Palmeiras

Last Wednesday, Fortaleza announced the arrival of Lucas Lima, on loan from palm trees until the end of 2021. With the departure of the midfielder for the northeastern club, Abel Ferreira shows that he plans to maintain the role that Dudu has been exercising on the field for Verdão.

In the last three games in which he started, the shirt 43 did not play by the edge, as was the case for most of his first time at the club. Free to move, Dudu played centrally, behind Ron, the team’s offensive reference in these matches.

As has been happening for a few weeks, Raphael Veiga was scaled down the right side of the field, cutting inside with the ball dominated. Meanwhile, Wesley played open on the left, responsible for speeding up the game, betting on individual plays.

Even though he had not been used since June 9 by Abel, Lucas Lima was still an option in the squad for the role currently being played by Dudu, who pleased the coach for his performance in recent games. With the departure of the midfielder for Fortaleza, the club relieves the coffers and understands that it does not suffer a great technical and tactical loss.

In addition to Veiga, who can update centrally, Palmeiras has Gustavo Scarpa for the position occupied by Dudu. The midfielder is even the player with the most assists on the team this season, with 16 passes for goals.

The tendency is for Abel not to have any embezzlement and will climb Verdão with full strength for the match against Athletico Paranaense, which takes place on Saturday, at 9 pm, at Allianz Parque, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Leave your comment