Made to be bitten! Nubank launches NuDog “toy card” for puppies

O Nubank and the pet products company Zee.Dog launched, this Thursday (26), a rubber card with the color and design of the digital bank made to be bitten by their customers’ pet dogs. Called NuDog, the toy was created after more than 6,000 fintech customers reported that their four-legged friends destroyed the magnetic cards.

The date chosen for the product launch was World Dog Day, celebrated on August 26th. According to Nubank, NuDog was developed to be the ideal card for pets to bite all you want. In the rubber toy, all purple, in the shape of a card, it is also possible to insert snacks. This way, in addition to keeping the dog busy and having fun, it is possible to give him a reward. “The cases involving the attraction of dogs to the purple one made us see that not only humans, but also pets, love our card,” said Nubank’s Director of Customer Engagement, Paulo Vendramini.