Manchester City gives up on signing, and Cristiano Ronaldo is close to United, says press | international football

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Juventus went from distant rumor to a soap opera with several chapters in a few days. Hours after the star said goodbye to his teammates at the Italian club and left the city of Turin, Manchester City would have given up on signing him, according to several vehicles in the European press. Now, the most likely fate would be the rival Manchester United.

Formerly the only option considered by the European press, City would have decided to end negotiations in a “clear position”. Journalist Fabrizio Romano says that there was never an agreement between the club and Cristiano Ronaldo, and not even with Juventus. He would now be close to Manchester United. The former CR7 club would have sent an official proposal to Juventus of € 25 million (R$ 153 million) plus variables, in addition to a two-year contract offer for the ace, with an annual salary of 25 million pounds (R $180 million). He would welcome her return, and the conversations would be well advanced.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Turin on a jet this Friday

United’s own coach and former CR7 teammate at the club, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, left the doors open for the star hours before news reports indicated the club could be a destination.

We always had a good relationship with Cristiano. Bruno (Fernandes) is talking to him, and he knows what we think about him. If he’s leaving Juventus, he knows we’re here.” — Manchester United coach Ole Günnar Solskjaer at a press conference this Friday

The star went to the club’s CT this Friday just to say goodbye to his teammates, without participating in the training scheduled for the morning. Afterwards, the coach Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that the player will not be related to the game against Empoli, on Saturday, because he wants to leave Juventus.

Cristiano arrived at CT around 9:20 am (local time) and left about an hour later, when his teammates were getting ready to start training. He, of course, was left out of the activity. The Italian press had already reported that he would have emptied his locker on Thursday.

Juventus fans were on duty at the door of the CT this Friday, waiting for contact with CR7

Hours later, he was seen boarding his jet to leave the city of Turin for Portugal. In his homeland, he will meet businessman Jorge Mendes to define his future – and there he must remain to present himself to the Portuguese national team for the FIFA Dates in September.

After many rumors, Cristiano Ronaldo would have hammered out about leaving Juventus this week, when the possibility of moving to Manchester City took shape. The English club had been trying to hire Harry Kane, who decided to stay one more season at Tottenham before the board’s tough game. Then, CR7, which was in a waiting time for an opportunity, became a concrete target for the British.

And, after a Thursday when all the rumors pointed to a departure for Manchester City, the sixth was a comeback. The European press went on to report that Jorge Mendes was in contact not only with City, but also with United, Cristiano’s former club, where he is idolized. And soon after, the Manchester blue team’s withdrawal came to light.

Amid speculation that began a few weeks ago, Cristiano Ronaldo only publicly spoke about his situation when “Marca” published that he would like to return to Real Madrid – the same day that “Corriere dello Sport” reported the offer to City for part of your manager. At the time, he wrote a long text asking for respect and saying that he would continue working in silence.