Manchester City gives up on signing striker, says newspaper

Manchester City decided, in the last few hours, to abandon the negotiations they had with striker Cristiano Ronaldo. Information is from the Daily Mirror.

The player, who is leaving Juventus after confirmation by Italian team coach MassimilIano Allegri, should negotiate with other teams from now on – Manchester United appears as one of the favourites.

Cristiano joined Juventus in 2018 after nearly a decade at Real Madrid. Before that, he played for United, City’s main rivals.

The striker came to have a principle according to City. He would have verbally accepted a contract valid for two seasons, until June 2023, with a salary of 15 million euros (R$92.5 million) a year. This morning, however, a source close to the ace was already telling the UOL Sport that the deal was “80% for United and 20% for City”. Shortly thereafter, the Citizens withdrew from the contract.

Back to United?

It was City’s delay in reaching a financial settlement with Juventus that opened the door for Manchester United to try to get through the deal. Cristiano Ronaldo’s relationship with the club is historic and very successful in six seasons (2003 to 2009), and the previously improbable return now seems the most palpable option. The ace would have talked to his agent Jorge Mendes about his desire to return to his old home.

“Cristiano Ronaldo told Jorge Mendes that he is ‘open to join Manchester United’ for an incredible comeback. Contract to be sent in the next few hours – Manchester United discusses a deal with Cristiano and Mendes until June 2023,” the journalist wrote this morning Fabrizio Romano, specializing in ball market news.

Cristiano Ronaldo told to Jorge Mendes he’s “open to join Manchester United” for incredible comeback. Contract to be sat in the next hours – Man Utd discussing with Cristiano and Mendes deal until June 2023. #MUFC Manchester City has never sent an official proposal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Chat with Ferguson

United legend, former coach Alex Ferguson spoke with Cristiano to convince him to return to the team, according to the Daily Mirror.

The two made a historic partnership in the 2000s, when the Portuguese emerged on the world stage under the coach’s command.