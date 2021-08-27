Manchester City side has pre-trial detention with four rape allegations

This Thursday (26) the left side of the Manchester City Benjamin Mendy had his pre-trial detention on account of four rape allegations. Cheshire County Police, England, released a statement confirming the accusations, as did City itself, which confirmed having been notified of the situation and suspended the French athlete.

“The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorized the Cheshire Constabulary to charge a man on sexual assault charges. Benjamin Mendy, 27, is charged with four allegations of rape and one of sexual assault,” the police statement said.

Also according to the same, the accusations are of three girls over 16 years old and allegedly occurred between October 2020 and August 2021.

Mendy, meanwhile, is in police custody and was summoned to appear at the Chester Magistrates’ Court this Friday (27).

In a statement, Manchester City confirmed that Mendy was suspended from the club pending investigations.

“Manchester City confirms that, after being charged today by police, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation. The matter is subject to legal process and therefore the club cannot comment further until the process is completed.” , wrote the club.

Mendy, 27, is in his fifth season at City. In the current one, he was a starter in the team’s first two games, against the Leicester City, in the Super Cup in England, and against the tottenham, for the debut in Premier League.