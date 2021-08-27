Manchester City withdraws from negotiation, and Manchester United forwards CR7’s triumphant return to Old Trafford

O Manchester City left the “race” to hire the striker Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the ESPN this Friday.

The celestial team was offered the chance to have the 36-year-old player last Thursday. The idea was evaluated by the board of Citizens, who decided not to go ahead with the conversations.

This Friday, in turn, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has announced that CR7 has said he wants to leave the Italian club in this transfer window.

Sources heard by ESPN said City were tempted to explore the possibility of signing Cristiano after Harry Kane announced his stay at Tottenham, last Wednesday.

In addition, the stafe of the Portuguese ace stated that he welcomed the arrival at Etihad Stadium.

However, everything changed in a matter of hours.

According to the sources, City assessed that Ronaldo would not fit into the club’s planning, mainly due to the high salary numbers involved in the negotiation.

In addition youth wants 28 million euros (R$ 172.32 million) to release CR7, in addition to the fact that a personal agreement with the Portuguese in terms of payments still needs to be made.

According to the ESPN, O Manchester United he is now a clear favorite in the race to have Cristiano and forwards the idol’s triumphant return to Old Trafford.

At a press conference this Friday, the coach of red devils, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he even spoke openly about the topic.

“If he does leave Juve, he knows we’re here,” said the Norwegian.

Cristiano Ronaldo played six seasons for Manchester United, scoring 118 goals in 292 games.





Idol at Old Trafford, he won several titles, such as three Premier Leagues, an FA Cup, two League Cups, one Champions League and a Club World Cup.