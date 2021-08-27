Manchester United announces agreement with Juventus by Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United announced the Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford. The Red Devils took the lead in negotiations to hire the Portuguese star this Friday and entered into an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of shirt seven.

– Manchester United is pleased to confirm that the club has entered into an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement on personal terms, visa and medical evaluation.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 36-year-old veteran must sign a contract with the Red Devils until 2023. The athlete’s new salary should be around 15 million euros per season, as had been speculated when he was in negotiations with Manchester City.

This Friday morning, Cristiano Ronaldo was at the Juventus Training Center to say goodbye to his teammates. Coach Massimiliano Allegri had also confirmed the departure of the Portuguese, pending, until then, a destination.