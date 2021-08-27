Manchester United announces signing of Cristiano Ronaldo | english football

What a novel, and what a twist! Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Old Trafford . At 36 years old, the Portuguese ace was officially announced by Manchester United, at the moment when it was like his transfer to rival Manchester City assured. He will sign a contract for two seasons after medical examinations, in addition to the resolution of issues related to the work visa.

“Everyone at the club is eager to welcome Cristiano back to Manchester,” United pointed out in an official statement.

1 of 2 Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Manchester United — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Manchester United — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

turnaround in a few hours

The announcement in the early afternoon of this Friday ends a soap opera that lasted a short time, but was full of twists and turns. After weeks of few rumors of Juventus leaving, Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked to Manchester City in recent days, and would have made it clear that he would like to leave the Italian club last Thursday. So far, Manchester’s blue club seemed to be the only one in the fight for signing.

This Friday, the hours that could forward CR7 to City took him to another destination. The day started with the player going to CT to say goodbye to his teammates before training and then boarding a jet from Turin to Lisbon. Meanwhile, coach Massimiliano Allegri gave a press conference confirming the rumors: Cristiano had asked to leave the club.

Minutes later, when everyone believed that City were seeking a deal with Juve, coach Pep Guardiola also gave an interview and pointed out that a possible deal was farther away than many thought. Almost simultaneously, Manchester United commander Ole Günnar Solskjaer also spoke to the press and left the doors open for the player.

From there, the turnaround became public. The information emerged that manager Jorge Mendes was talking not only with City, but also with Manchester United. Guardiola’s team, then, would have given up on the deal, opening the way for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to his former club. Within hours, United sent the two-year-old ace a contract proposal and made a financial compensation offer to Juventus of €25 million.

Soon after, Cristiano Ronaldo landed in Portugal promising a resolution “in an hour” – but it took a few minutes for Manchester United’s announcement, which took the world of football by surprise with the speed of negotiations for such a strong signing.

Back to the Theater of Dreams

The surprising signing promotes Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to the city and to the club where he began to build his path of international success. And that has always been a dream kept in the hearts of Manchester United fans. Hired as a Sporting jewel in 2003, at the age of 18, Ronaldo became CR7 at Old Trafford, the Theater of Dreams, as he became the star of a generation that made history under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Alongside names like Rooney, Tévez, Ferdinand, Van der Sar, Giggs and Scholes, he was the star in winning the Champions League in 2007/08, breaking a fast of almost 10 years. For his performance, he was named the best player in the world that season – the first of five trophies he would come to have, creating a historic dispute with Lionel Messi.

Your challenge will be to replace United among the top clubs in the world. The English team has not been Champions of the Champions since his departure, in 2007/08, and his last title in the English Championship was in 2012/13. The most significant recent achievement was the 2016/17 Europa League.

Cristiano Ronaldo left Juventus after three seasons with the Italian club. He said goodbye to his fellow cast members this Friday. At the press conference on the same day, coach Massimiliano Allegri said that the player “no longer intended to stay” — contradicting their own statements from days ago.

CR7 normally participated in the Juve pre-season, but started on the bench at debut for the Italian Championship, against Udinese. According to the club, it was a “technical decision” in common.

2 of 2 Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Juventus for Manchester United — Photo: Getty Images Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Juventus for Manchester United — Photo: Getty Images

Revealed by Sporting, Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at United at the age of 18, in the 2003/04 season. He came out six years later already consecrated as one of the great names in world football, with nine titles won, including three editions of the Premier League, in addition to the 2007/08 Champions League and the 2008 FIFA Club World Cup.

At Real Madrid, it increased its international prestige even more, with four more Champions and another four elections for the best in the world, between 2013 and 2017. He left Real for Juventus in 2018, not only being the top idol of the current generation of fans as the top scorer in the club’s history, with 450 goals in nine seasons.