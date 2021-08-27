Mano Brown’s Spotify podcast democratizes debates

the rapper Mano Brown now has its own podcast produced by Spotify audio streaming. At the one-on-one, which debuts this Thursday (26), the musician will receive several personalities to talk about various topics, such as health, music and politics. A great differential of this project is that the podcast will be available for free on the platform, a good way to democratize discussions and make the content accessible.

Despite not being a journalist, Brown has always shown a questioning personality about everything around him. Now, he will explore this curious side in 16 episodes that will be released weekly on the platform. Last Tuesday (24), the musician participated in a press conference in which the Omelet was present. Brown shared what motivated him to do the podcast, behind-the-scenes trivia and what fans can expect from each conversation.

The Origin of Mano a Mano

The podcast’s name wasn’t Brown’s idea, but he liked the joke that surrounds his stage name and a popular expression for eye-to-eye conversations. The idea of ​​making the series, however, came from him, after a lot of influence from friends.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, the world was stunned. And I thought: ‘I can’t get high [encher a cabeça de pensamentos]’, I’ve seen people really struggling, and there’s only one way I can’t beat society up with this anxiety and lack of perspective. I went to study, read things about theology, archeology, philosophy, science and things related to Africa, the African diaspora around the world. And I discovered wonderful things, right? In every meeting with my friends, I started to talk about it a lot. Then they said, ‘Damn, you should make a podcast to tell your stories, you’re a born storyteller’. Then I said to my son Jorge, ‘What do you think?’ and he said it would be cool”, said the singer.

The first guest of the podcast will be the singer Karol Conka, who got involved in controversies during the edition of the reality show Big Brother Brazil 21. Brown said he faced resistance from people outside his team to invite Karol. “It was a very delicate moment for both of us. Imagine having a person who had 99% rejection, where people didn’t want to hear him. ‘How well are you going to let her talk? Didn’t you attend the BBB? Not! I never watched it, but I would call it anyway’. A 99% rejection interests me a lot. Maybe I had a bigger rejection than hers. I saw my mother in her, at times I compared her to my mother. That look made the dialogue flow better”.

Another personality that will be on the podcast is the councilor Fernando Holiday (NEW), who tends to defend ideas and agendas different from Brown’s. Despite this clash of thoughts, the singer made a point of receiving the politician, as he believes that different ideas need to be heard. “I don’t agree with what he thinks, but he is a black intelligence, although his political side is mistaken. But he is a black intelligence in evidence.”, defended the podcast presenter.

In addition to the aforementioned personalities, Brown will receive the doctor Drauzio Varella, the pastor Henrique Vieira, the football coach Vanderlei Luxembourg and many others.

“Without hip-hop, it would be nothing”

With over 30 years of career, Mano Brown is one of the main voices in Brazilian music. In music, his trajectory is divided between the group Racionais MC’s and his solo career. With the group, Brown took the pre-pandemic tour in celebration of the three decades shared with Kl Jay, ice blue and edi rock. In his solo work, Brown released, in 2016, the album Boogie Naipe, in which he celebrates Brazilian black music. On this journey, the rapper never forgot how hip-hop changed his life.

“Without hip-hop, I would be nothing. So already starting from that principle, hip-hop saved me. I was a 17 to 18 year old with an empty head, shrimp head. Hip-hop practically gave me a perspective on life, I was reborn there. So everything I have came from hip-hop, including access to the podcast show. Without the popularity of Mano Brown and what Racionais gave me, I wouldn’t be able to”, he stated.

Check out the podcast series teaser:

The series has the creative direction of the GANA Agency and the general direction of Arthur Abrami. The executive production is from Renata Hilario, Gilvana Viana, Kaire Jorge and Eliane Dias. The companies MugShot and Boogie Naipe took care of the production.