Marcao regrets defeat and criticizes VAR for ‘clear’ penalty

Fluminense was defeated by Atlético-MG and came out at a disadvantage in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. After the game, coach Marcão regretted the result, and criticized the referee’s decision in the last move of the match, in shock between Nino and Sasha in the area.

“We took risks, we put our boys forward, we couldn’t equalize, but it was a game where we had opportunities, we gave everything. In the end, there was a penalty by Nino, it was a game in which the VAR played a lot, in all Atletico situations -MG. The VAR stopped. And in this situation, which was a very clear situation, the VAR would have to have worked and called Daronco to see what could have happened,” he criticized.

Unlike the second (23), when they managed to control Galo in São Januário, Tricolor had difficulties, as Cuca’s team came up with another position in the attack. Even with more ball possession, Flu could not build the victory.

“Athletic’s team came in a different position. They were expecting our mistake so they could do what they do. They take advantage of this space on the field. We ended up being punished because of this quality of Atlético. Playing at home, we would have to attack. Playing at home. , we would really have to attack. There was an increase in possession of the ball, we have more possession than in the last game.”

Despite the setback, the coach encouraged the team for the return game, which was rescheduled for September 15, at 7 pm, at Mineirão. Marcão believes in the turn of the Flu in the Copa do Brasil.

“In the Copa do Brasil there is no away goal, a simple victory puts us in equal conditions. We will go with great courage, dedication and commitment to revert this situation at Mineirão. I’m sure we can take advantage of these competitions they’ve been playing in and make another great game and bring this classification to Rio de Janeiro.”

There are six games without a win, Fluminense also needs to react in the Brazilian Championship. The team occupies the 16th place, and in the second (30th), receives Bahia, at 7pm, at Maracanã. Therefore, the former steering wheel asked the squad to become the key and focus for the main football competition in the country.

“It’s important for us to analyze each opponent. For these games against Atlético, we tried to slow down. We started losing in this one in the Copa do Brasil, we need to expose ourselves a little more to look for the equalizer, but for this Bahia game it’s analyze the important points and choose the best team, the best strategy to get the points at the Brazilian Nationals,” he said.

In the Copa do Brasil, Fluminense plays for a single victory to take the decision of the quarter-finals to penalties. A win by two or more goals classifies Tricolor, who cannot lose or draw at Mineirão.