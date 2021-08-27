Marina Ruy Barbosa’s mother ”gets tense” with her daughter’s sensual scenes

posted on 8/26/2021 1:38 PM / updated on 8/26/2021 1:41 PM



(credit: Reproduction)

Actress Marina Ruy Barbosa, 26, joked that her mother, Gioconda Ruy Barbosa, is still not used to seeing the sensual scenes of the characters her daughter plays in soap operas.

When watching some chapters of the soap opera Empire, she spoke about her mother’s reaction in the scenes between the characters Maria Ísis and José Alfredo, played by Alexandre Nero.

“My mother still gets tense seeing any of my sexiest scenes,” Marina said on Twitter. She also recalled how young she was when she participated in the recordings of the soap opera, shown for the first time in 2014: “A 14-year-old baby”.

My mother even today is tense seeing any scene of mine more sensualeeeee! Hahahaha — Marina Ruy Barbosa (@mariruybarbosa) August 26, 2021