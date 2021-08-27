‘Matrix 4’ wins trailer and official title revealed

The fourth film in the Matrix saga, scheduled to open on December 22 this year, will be called “The Matrix: Resurrections” and had its first trailer presented by Warner Bros. at the CinemaCon festival in Las Vegas.

According to “Deadline”, the video (which is not yet available online) begins with Neil Patrick Harris’ character (“How I Met Your Mother”) talking to Neo (Keanu Reeves) in the near future in San Francisco, at U.S. The Chosen One does not seem to understand what is happening. Reeves asks, “Am I crazy?” and Harris, who apparently plays a therapist, replies, “We don’t use that word around here.”

In the next scene, Neo meets Trinity (Carrie Anne Moss) in a cafe. She asks, “Do we know each other?” To the sound of Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit”, a dose of blue pills is spilled into a sink, then a distorted image in the mirror shows an aging Neo. A young Morpheus appears and says “it’s time to fly”, and hands him a red pill. The next scenes are filled with fighting and action.

Lana Wachowski’s feature film features the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Ann Moss as Trinity. Also returning are actors Lambert Wilson as Merovingian, Daniel Bernhardt as agent Johnson and Jada Pinkett-Smith as Niobe. Who should not return to the screen in the new film is Laurence Fishburne, who played Morpheus in previous installments of the franchise.

The cast includes new names like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (‘The Legend of Candyman’), Christina Ricci (‘The Addams Family’), Jonathan Groff (‘Mindhunter’) and Priyanka Chopra (‘Baywatch: SOS Malibu’). “Sense8” actors Brian J. Smith, Eréndira Ibarra and Max Riemelt are also confirmed. The Netflix series was also created by sisters Lilly and Lana Wachowski (formerly Andy and Larry, who came out transgender in 2016 and 2012).

The two directed the first films in the Matrix trilogy together, and in a video commemorating the 21st anniversary of the release of the first feature, Lilly revealed that the project’s initial intention was to compose a story about trans people.

“I love how meaningful these movies are to trans people, they always tell me, ‘These movies saved my life.’ When you talk about transformation, especially in science fiction, it’s about imagination and making the impossible possible. There is a great dialogue with the public”, celebrated the director.

The first Matrix was released in 1999. Along with the sequels, “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions” (2003), the franchise earned $1.6 billion at the box office worldwide.