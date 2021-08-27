Mayor of Rio announces vaccination schedule for teenagers and seniors | Rio de Janeiro

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), announced this Thursday (26) the vaccination schedule for teenagers and elderly of the municipality. The youngest will receive the first dose of the immunizing agent. People over 60 years old will begin to receive the booster dose of the vaccine.

Between August 30th and September 14th, the vaccination will be for teenagers with age between 12 and 16 years old.

From September 13th, the immunization of those who have 95 years or more. The vaccination of the elderly will continue until October 30, when those who have 60 years you may receive the third dose of the vaccine.

“Coroas do meu Rio! Teenagers from Rio! The calendar for September and October is here for you. Teenagers until September 14th. Crowned over 60 years old by the end of October receiving a booster dose.” said the mayor on his social networks.

City Hall postpones reopening plan

Earlier, the City of Rio decided to postpone the gradual plan to ease the restrictive measures against Covid. The first stage would start in a week (2), but, because of the delta variant, the reopening has no date to take effect.

At the end of July, Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) announced the program, which would have three progressive phases. In the first, scheduled for September 2, there would be partial release of nightclubs and stadium audiences. In the last, on November 15, the use of masks in open areas would be abolished.

“Given the recent increase in the number of cases of the disease due to the circulation of the delta variant, the return of the entire risk map to moderate alert and the recommendation of the Covid-19 Special Coping Committee, the reopening plan was postponed”, said the Municipal Health Department (SMS), in a note.