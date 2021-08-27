Mazzuco defends Diniz’s continuity at Santos: “We believe in work”

Santos football executive André Mazzuco answered some questions from the press after the introduction of Diego Tardelli as a backup.

Among the issues, Mazzuco acknowledged the frustration with the elimination in the Sudamericana for Libertad (PAR), but defended the continuity of coach Fernando Diniz.

“These movements are more and more common (pressure for dismissal). Football is driven by passion and results. We are satisfied with the work within the scenario faced. Not only from the coaching staff, but from everyone. And we are not satisfied with the results, of course. Me, Diniz, president and athletes. We would like better results. Against Internacional, we could have won with two minutes to go and we suffered a draw. We would be in the G-6 today. Each point moves a lot in the table. Within the profile of Rueda and at Santos itself, we have always believed in developing the work. Detecting errors and correcting them,” said André Mazzuco.

“We have a young group, with a lot of talent. When Diniz took over, the team had almost been relegated in the Campeonato Paulista. Important rescue work, with classifications. We believe in work and continuity. We are receiving players, we have two full weeks of work (before Cuiabá and Bahia) and this is important. We work together to improve and return to winning and having good results. The game against Athletico is reversible. We lost 1-0 in the first half and we have a game at home, where we are strong (return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, on September 14) We hope to develop, correct and improve, which is a constant for us and for the athletes as well. . Scenario is not simple financially, we know, but Santos deserves to be on top,” he added.

Mazzuco was also asked about a possible departure of Diniz in an eventual defeat by Flamengo this Saturday, in Vila Belmiro, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship.

“The fan has full rights to anything. He loves the club and wants results and achievements. But the evaluation needs to be internal and have many variables, not a result like that. All clubs care about Flamengo. Difficult opponent, but I’m back in the game against Internacional. We could be sixth. We can’t base the work only on the next result. We need to generate results, yes, and constantly evaluate the work. Our intention is to develop the best work possible in the medium and long term, which is different from most clubs. We avoid changes because there is a lot of work to be done. Santos works for a good result against Flamengo and Athletico, just as he wanted a result against Libertad. way, and we try to understand the best for Santos. We understand that things please us and generate perspective, so we support”, concluded the executive.

Remember that coach Fernando Diniz has a contract in the basic rules of the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws). The agreement has no pre-stipulated termination penalty or validity.

