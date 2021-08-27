Mbappé trains at PSG, but even has his shirt number set at Real Madrid, says Spanish newspaper | french football

Striker Kylian Mbappé participated normally in training for Paris Saint-Germain this Friday, at the Camp des Loges Training Center. There is an expectation that the hit with Real Madrid by the transfer of the player.

The newspaper “Marca” had said that this could happen this Friday, but later indicated that the club hopes to officially announce the reinforcement by Sunday, at the latest, Monday — the transfer window closes on Tuesday.

The Spanish club increased the offer for Mbappé to 180 million euros (170 + 10 in variable), equivalent to about R$ 1.1 billion at the current price. According to the newspaper “Marca”, the PSG would have accepted this proposal. The amount is the same as that agreed with Monaco in the striker’s first transfer (35 million euros remains to be paid).

Mbappé has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until June 30, 2022.

Who also showed up at the CT of Paris Saint-Germain was the club’s sporting director, the Brazilian Leonardo. The director reinforced during the week that it is not the club’s intention to negotiate the striker, but he stressed that no one is above the institution’s project.

“Only thing I can say is that nothing has changed from the last two days. Nothing has changed,” said Leonardo, in a quick interview with the “El Chiringuito” channel.

Leonardo criticizes Real Madrid and Mbappé for negotiating: “He said it would never be free”

1 of 1 Mbappé regularly participated in training for Paris Saint-Germain this Friday — Photo: Getty Images Mbappé regularly participated in training for Paris Saint-Germain this Friday — Photo: Getty Images

According to information from the Spanish press this Friday, such as those in the daily “As”, Real Madrid plans to present Mbappé at the Santiago Bernabéu on September 10th, after the calendar break for the FIFA date. Doing this in the next few days would not be possible, as the stadium continues to undergo a lot of work.

Real also intend to give the striker the same number 5 worn in the past by idol Zinédine Zidane. If the negotiation with the Spanish club is concluded, Mbappé would receive a net annual salary of more than 25 million euros.

In the meantime, Paris Saint-Germain is preparing to face Reims this Sunday, in the French Championship. Lionel Messi is expected to make his PSG debut in this game. But the possibility of Mbappé also being related to this match also raises anxiety.