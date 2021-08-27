McCree of Overwatch will change his name after player requests

Since allegations of harassment and discrimination in blizzard became public, some players were asking for the character Jesse McCree, from overwatch, change your name.
The name was named after the former game design leader of Diablo 4, who was among those accused in the California state’s lawsuit against the company. The designer left the company, but the tribute continued in the game.
Because of this, the team overwatch issued a statement today (26), announcing that the character’s name will be changed to “better represent what Overwatch means.”
The new nickname has not been released so far and a date for the change has not been announced. In addition, a new narrative arc that would be released in September, and that would directly involve the character, will be postponed to another moment in 2021.
Finally, in-game characters will no longer have employee names and the team has also promised to be more considerate in adding real-world references within the game to reinforce that this is a fictional universe and that creating it is a team effort.
Check out the full statement below:
“The Overwatch universe was made with inclusion, equality and the hope of building a better future in mind. These are the core ideas of the Overwatch game and team.
“To better reflect the fact that Overwatch is creating a team and reinforce that this is a fictional world and noticeably different from reality, as of now, the characters in the game will not have the names of company employees. So, let’s change the name of the character we know as McCree. This change will happen in the game and in all content going forward.
“We know that any change to such a beloved and central character in the game takes time to develop well, and we will share updates as our work progresses. We planned to release a narrative arc in September with a new story and new in-game content, in which McCree was a key player. As we want to insert this shift into this arc, we will defer this story to sometime later this year and in its place we will release a new TCT map in September.
“We are already working on these updates and they are part of our ongoing commitment to honesty and the changes needed for a future worth fighting for. We know that it is better to act than to speak, and we hope to show you our commitment to the quality of the Overwatch gaming experience and to the evolution of our team.”