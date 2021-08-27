McCree of Overwatch will change his name after player requests

Since allegations of harassment and discrimination in blizzard became public, some players were asking for the character Jesse McCree, from overwatch, change your name.

The name was named after the former game design leader of Diablo 4, who was among those accused in the California state’s lawsuit against the company. The designer left the company, but the tribute continued in the game.

Because of this, the team overwatch issued a statement today (26), announcing that the character’s name will be changed to “better represent what Overwatch means.”

The new nickname has not been released so far and a date for the change has not been announced. In addition, a new narrative arc that would be released in September, and that would directly involve the character, will be postponed to another moment in 2021.

Finally, in-game characters will no longer have employee names and the team has also promised to be more considerate in adding real-world references within the game to reinforce that this is a fictional universe and that creating it is a team effort.

Check out the full statement below: