meet the teams playing in the group stage, all the pots in the draw and the new format

THE Europa League will start. And with the playoffs over, the four pots of the group stage draw are set to start the path to winning the continent’s second largest interclub tournament.

The definition of the eight groups will take place this Friday, August 27, in Istanbul, Turkey. THE ESPN Brazil broadcasts the definition of the keys from 7:00 am (GMT), together with the draw for the Conference League, the new UEFA competition.

With the creation of this competition, the Europa League suffered a change in its regulations. The number of teams in the group stage dropped from 48 to 32, reducing the number of groups by four.

This also changes the form of classification for the knockout. Now, the winners of each bracket automatically advance to the round of 16, with the runners-up facing the eliminated from the Champions League in a playoff to set eight more classifieds.

From the round of 16 onwards, the teams normally face off in the round-trip knockout, with the final being played at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium, in Seville, on May 18, 2022.

It is worth remembering that, this season, the rule for qualifying away from home is no longer valid. With this, any tie in the aggregate leads the match to an overtime dispute.

See how the Europa League draw pots were defined

POT 1

napoli

Lyon

lazio

Dinamo Zagreb

Leverkusen

Olympiacs

Frankfurt

rangers

POT 2

Leicester

Red Star

Lokomotiv Moscow

Braga

Marseille

Celtic

PSV

Ludogorets

POT 3

Midtown

West Ham

Spartak Moscow

real society

Galatasaray

Betis

Genk

Ferencvaros

POT 4