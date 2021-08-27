Mercusys launches router with Wi-Fi 6 and Gigabit speed

The product is already available in the Brazilian market and has a suggested price of R$449.90

THE Mercusys, a company that operates in the area of ​​network devices, announced that it is launching a new router, the model, on national territory. MR70X.

The product has support for WiFi 6 with speed up to 1.8 Gbps, being 1201 Mbps on the 5 Ghz network and 574 Mpbs in the 2.4 Ghz band.

For supporting the WiFi 6, O MR70X becomes compatible with the latest electronics on the market, such as the Playstation 5, smartphones and notebooks that support the network, among many other devices.

“We have the philosophy of creating a more inclusive world through technology, and this can be seen with the launch of the MR70X. With high performance and excellent cost-benefit, the router is one of our bets for 2021. The MR70X follows our mission of enrich lives through better connections. We are very optimistic about this and other news to come.” said Sofia Paez, Mercusys Marketing Manager in Brazil



– Continues after advertising –

The net WiFi 6 it guarantees greater stability in the user’s connection, allowing several tasks to be performed over the wireless network so that the internet connection is not lost.

The product features the technologies OFDMA and MU-MIMO that make the router connect to multiple devices seamlessly, plus technology beamforming which makes the signal to be emitted more accurately to devices that are consuming more internet bandwidth.

For those who prefer to use ethernet cable to connect their devices, the model has connections gigabit that provide maximum speed of use for the consumer. For network security, the MR70X supports WPA3.



– Continues after advertising –

The product is already available on the Brazilian market and has suggested price of BRL 449.90, O MR70X and other products from Mercusys they can be found in physical stores and on the internet at various retailers.

Asus launches ROG GS-AX5400 gamer router with up to 5400 Mbps bandwidth

Dual-band model supports Wi-Fi 6 and 160 MHz channels



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Connected World