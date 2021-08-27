Minister of Communications states that So Paulo and Rio de Janeiro will have 5G as of December

Communications Minister Fábio Faria stated that fifth-generation connection technology should be implemented in some of the biggest cities in Brazil, like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, already in the month of december this year. The statement was given by Faria during a radio interview 98 FM Christmas in the last Monday (23). Also according to the minister, operators already have the necessary equipment for 5G to become a reality in the country.

However, the functioning of the technology in Brazil still depends on other factors, one of which is the use of 5G in the 3.5 GHz band, which will only occur with the cleaning of the C-band on satellites and the migration of open channels to the band Ku, what hasn’t happened yet. Another point that has been dragging on for a considerable time is the 5G auction for the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). In an interview, Faria commented that the expectation of the folder is to finish the process by mid-October.