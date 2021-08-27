Mion records first Caldeirão on Globo and launches challenge to followers · TV News

Marcos Mion shared on his social networks the moment he arrived at Globo, this Thursday (26), to record his first Caldeirão. The show will air on September 4, and the presenter has challenged his followers to guess who the guests will be.

“Coming to record my first Caldeirão at Globo!” he celebrated, in the caption of a video posted on his Twitter and Instagram profiles. “Thank you, my God, for granting me this dream! Holy Cross be my light!”, he thanked.

“Who do you think will be my first guests?” asked the former Record presenter, asking his followers to write the kicks in the comments. In the video, Mion appears in a montage transiting from the entrance of Congonhas airport, in São Paulo, to the entrance of Estúdios Globo, in Rio de Janeiro, wearing her badge.

The presenter was hired by the Marinho network after being fired from Record. He will replace Luciano Huck on Saturdays, as Angélica’s husband has joined the schedule on Sundays in place of Fausto Silva, who will be in the Band from 2022 onwards.

Mion made his debut as a Globo presenter last Sunday (22), at Fantástico, in front of Criança Esperança with Fabiana Karla.

